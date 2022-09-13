Kushner says Biden failing to get more states to join Abraham Accords

‘I think that there’s a lot more to build on’

Former White House senior adviser Jared Kushner on Monday criticized President Joe Biden’s administration for failing to get other countries to join the Abraham Accords he helped broker in 2020 between Israel and a number of Arab states.

“I think the biggest disappointment so far is that more countries haven’t been brought into it,” Kushner said at an event in Washington marking the two-year anniversary of the agreements hosted by his Abraham Accords Peace Institute and the American First Policy Institute.

Former aide of previous US president Donald Trump claimed that before leaving his post, “we had about six active discussions going on” with other countries aspiring to join the Abraham Accords. Kushner, however, didn’t name them.

“I think that there’s a lot more to build on. But I do hope that the current administration will focus on that and work to do that because once the whole Arab-Israeli conflict is over, I think that you will have an era of prosperity and peacefulness in that region that will endure for a very, very long time,” he added.

Although the Biden administration has welcomed Trump's initiative and worked on strengthening the existing agreements, concerns were raised over some of the methods used by the previous administration to negotiate the deals. Among those were the sale of F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates and the recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over the disputed region of Western Sahara.