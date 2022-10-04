Yemen's fate hangs in balance as truce collapses

UN envoy for Yemen scrambles to revive six-month truce after missed deadline

The United Nations envoy for Yemen scrambled Monday to revive a six-month truce after a missed deadline raised fears of a return to war and prompted rebel threats against Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Special envoy Hans Grundberg pledged "relentless efforts" to reinvigorate the truce, which lapsed on Sunday after bringing a sharp reduction in clashes since it came into force in April.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels have been fighting a Saudi-led pro-government coalition since 2015, in a war that has left hundreds of thousands dead and created the world's worst humanitarian crisis according to the United Nations.

Grundberg's plan to extend the truce -- which was initially set to last two months and was renewed twice, to half a year -- and to broaden it to new areas of agreement was rejected by the Houthis.

His proposal included paying civil servants' salaries, opening routes into the rebel-blockaded city of Taez, expanding commercial flights from the rebel-held capital Sanaa and allowing more fuel ships into the port of Hodeida, also controlled by the Houthis.

It also contained commitments to release details, resume an "inclusive" political process and tackle economic issues, including public services.

But the northern-based Houthis, who seized Sanaa in 2014 and control large swathes of the Arabian peninsula's poorest country, said the proposal "does not live up to the demands of the Yemeni people and does not establish the peace process."

"The Yemeni people will not be deceived by false promises," the Supreme Political Council said, demanding revenues from Yemen's oil and gas resources, according to the Houthis' Yemen News Agency.

Elisabeth Kendall, Middle East expert at Cambridge University, said there was still hope for a deal.

"Extensions and agreements have been reached at the last minute before and the truce was renewed twice previously. Both of those renewals occurred at the very last minute," she said during an interview Sunday on the i24NEWS show "Middle East Now."

"We could even reach an agreement on a renewal beyond the deadline or just beyond it," she told host Laura Cellier via video link from Cambridge in the United Kingdom.