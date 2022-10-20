Israel, Bahrain ink agriculture cooperation agreement

Agreement part of first international conference on food scarcity and climate tech in Eilat

Israel and Bahrain on Wednesday agreed to boost bilateral cooperation in agriculture, livestock and food security.

Participating in the signing ceremony at the Red Sea resort city of Eilat were Israel's Agriculture Minister Oded Forer and his Bahraini counterpart, H.E. Wael Bin Nasser Al Mubarak.

The agreement between the two Abraham Accords countries was part of the first international conference on food scarcity and climate technologies organized by Israel's Agriculture Ministry.

The International Summit on Food Technologies from the Sea and the Desert this week also includes representatives from the United Arab Emirates, Morocco, Jordan, Cyprus and Malta, among other countries.

In total, more than 70 representatives from around the world, including 10 ministers and deputy ministers, are attending the event.

"Today we took the first step on the path paved by the government's decision which I led, to turn Eilat into an international research center for food from the sea and the desert," Forer said at the signing ceremony.

"The signing of the agreement with the minister of agriculture of Bahrain, at the conference attended by ministers from around the world and senior delegations from Morocco, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, constitutes an important step towards promoting cooperation which will see Israel become a center for research and development of food from the sea and the desert," the minister continued.

The conference comes after the government announced roughly a $48 million plan to turn Eilat into a center for the production of food from the sea and desert.