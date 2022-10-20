Iran warns Saudi Arabia of ‘reliance’ on Israel

'You are relying on an Israel which is collapsing, and this will be the end of your era'

Iran on Thursday said leaders of regional rival Saudi Arabia should end their reliance on Israel, in an apparent reference to growing ties between the Jewish state and Gulf Arab nations.

“You are relying on an Israel which is collapsing, and this will be the end of your era,” Hossein Salami, the top commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, was quoted as saying by the semi-official Tasnim news agency in what he called a “warning” the kingdom.

His statement contradicted recent comments by a top advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader, though, who called for the reopening of embassies to facilitate a rapprochement between Tehran and Riyadh.

"We are neighbors of Saudi Arabia and we must coexist," Ali Akbar Velayati said Wednesday.

But Salami's "warning" was in line with the Islamic Republic's effort to blame foreign entities for its ongoing, nationwide unrest over the death of Mahsa Amini, according to Henry Rome, a senior fellow and Iran watcher at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

"The Iranians have been accusing the Saudis of funding the Persian-language outlets covering the protests in Iran, as part of Tehran’s broader attempt to cast the protests as a foreign conspiracy," Rome told i24NEWS.

“So Salami’s comments fit within that context.”

Saudi-Israeli warming

Saudi Arabia has signaled its backing for the landmark Abraham Accords, a series of agreements that saw Israel forge relations with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco.

But Riyadh has stopped short of formally recognizing neighboring Israel, and earlier this year reiterated its stance that the kingdom would not normalize ties with the Jewish state until a two-state solution with the Palestinian population was reached.

“Iran is likely trying to embarrass Riyadh by suggesting that it is dependent on Israel," Rome suggested.

“While sharp rhetoric is nothing new, we shouldn’t dismiss the possibility that Iran could lash out militarily against Saudi Arabia to divert attention from its domestic turmoil," he added, referring to the protests that broke out after Amini – a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd – was killed while in the custody of Iran's morality police for wearing her hijab incorrectly.

Israel is willing to work militarily with its new Gulf partners, which have been more publicly reticent about such a prospect in the face of Iranian aggression, according to the former U.S. envoy to Syria.

"There obviously is close coordination, including senior Saudi military officials to Israel,” James Jeffrey told i24NEWS in July.

Saudi Arabia does “not consider Israel an enemy but rather a partner in standing up against Iran,” he noted, adding: “[King Salman] has made it clear on many occasions… that Israel is not our enemy."

In response to an i24NEWS inquiry, an Israeli foreign ministry spokesman said: “We do not comment on Saudi Arabia-related issues.”