Saudi Arabia, U.S. on high alert over impending Iranian attack

Tehran wants to divert attention from local protests, Saudi Arabia says

Saudi Arabia warned the United States of an imminent Iranian attack on targets in the kingdom, placing foreign militaries in the Middle East in a state of high alert, according to a Monday report that cited Saudi and American officials.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Iran was preparing to carry out attacks against Saudi Arabia and Iraq in order to divert attention from the nationwide unrest which has rocked the Islamic Republic since September.

In response to the warning, Washington, Riyadh, and other states in the Middle East raised the alert level of their military forces, officials said.

Separately, Washington’s National Security Council expressed concern about the warnings and said it was ready to react if Iran carried out an attack.

"We are concerned about the threats, and we remain in constant contact with the Saudis through military and intelligence channels," a spokesman for the National Security Council said.

"We will not hesitate to act to defend our interests and our partners in the region."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1587479692952707083 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In recent weeks, Iran has reportedly attacked northern Iraq with dozens of ballistic missiles and armed drones, one of which was shot down by a U.S. warplane as it headed towards the city of Erbil, where American troops are based. Tehran publicly accused Iranian Kurdish separatist groups based in the city of fomenting unrest in the country.

Iranian authorities also accused Saudi Arabia, along with the U.S. and Israel, of being behind the protests against the Iranian regime following the death of Mahsa Amini, who was killed while in the custody of the controversial morality police.