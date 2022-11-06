Pope prays for ‘suffering peoples of Middle East’

The pontiff also urged congregants to pray 'for Ukraine, which is suffering so much'

Pope Francis said Sunday he was praying for "suffering peoples of the Middle East" at the end of a Bahrain visit promoting dialogue with Islam.

He told Lebanese congregants he was praying for "your beloved country, so weary and sorely tried, as well as (for) all peoples suffering in the Middle East." In a final address before boarding a flight to Rome, he also urged congregants to pray "for Ukraine, which is suffering so much," and for an end to the war.

The 85-year-old Argentinian used his four-day visit to Muslim-majority Bahrain to meet both senior Muslim officials and Catholic residents of the Gulf, home to a large migrant laborer community.

On Sunday, the final morning of the first ever papal visit to the island nation, Francis visited Sacred Heart church in Manama and urged Catholics to be "tireless promoters of dialogue" with other faiths.

"Let us seek to be guardians and builders of unity... in the multi-religious and multi-cultural societies in which we find ourselves," he said, at the Gulf's oldest church which opened in 1939.

His words came a day after police briefly detained relatives of Bahraini prisoners on death row who had protested and asked to meet with the pontiff, according to a London-based rights group - although authorities denied there had been "apprehensions."

Earlier on Saturday, the pontiff also held an open-air mass for about 30,000 people, many of them moved to tears by the occasion. Bahrain, which established formal ties with the Holy See in 2000, has around 80,000 Catholic residents. Most are workers from the Philippines and other Asian countries.