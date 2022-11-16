Drone strikes Israeli ship off coast of Oman

Iran is suspected of carrying out the attack

An oil tanker associated with an Israeli billionaire has been struck by a drone off the coast of Oman, an official said on Wednesday.

The alleged attack took place on Tuesday night, the unnamed defense official told AP News. Britain's military organization in the region that monitors shipping, the UK Maritime Trade Operations, confirmed to the news outlet that the incident took place.

"We are aware of an incident and it's being investigated at this time," it said.

The vessel was identified as the oil tanker Pacific Zircon operated by Singapore-based Eastern Pacific Shipping company owned by Israeli billionaire Idan Ofer.

Eastern Pacific Shipping issued a statement saying the ship was hit "by a projectile" nearly 150 miles off the coast of Oman. It was carrying a cargo of gas oil and was struck at approximately 15:30 local time (UTC+4).

"We are in communication with the vessel and there are no reports of injuries or pollution. All crew are safe and accounted for," the statement said.

An Israeli official told i24NEWS, on the condition of anonymity, that Iran was "no doubt" behind the attack, saying it used a "Shahed 136" drone - "the same drones Iran has been supplying Russia in its war on Ukraine."

"However, this attack was on a vessel loosely connected to Israel. Therefore it is not being considered a direct attack against Israel," the official noted, adding: "We see that Iran consistently undermines the world order to allow a fair maritime passage in the Gulf area. By doing so, it is threatening regional stability."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1592807229207773185 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

An unnamed source told the Saudi Al-Hadath news channel that Iran carried out the attack to "divert attention from the protests in Iran."

While no claim of responsibility has been made, intensified tensions between Israel and Iran suggest the drone could've been sent by Tehran.

Earlier on Monday, i24NEWS learned that a senior Israeli official recently met with Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood al-Busaidi to advance ties and boost regional cooperation. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the MEDRC forum in Oman, and the agenda included the future opening of Oman's skies to Israeli flights.

Shortly after the incident, Hezbollah said, "Israel is allowed to attack Iranian oil tankers in Syria but is then surprised when a drone attacks an Israel-owned oil tanker off the coast of Oman," Hasan Hijazi, an Israel affairs commentator for the Hezbollah affiliated Al-Manar tweeted.