U.S. Navy confirms Iranian drone attacked Israeli ship on Nov 15

'The Iranian attack on a tanker transiting international waters was deliberate, flagrant, and dangerous'

The U.S. 5th Fleet on Tuesday confirmed that the drone used in the November 15 attack on an Israeli tanker off the coast of Oman was an Iranian-made "Shahed-136" suicide drone.

Last week, a self-destructing drone attacked the Pacific Zircon – a Liberian-flagged tanker associated with an Israeli billionaire – while carrying gas and oil. In a statement, the United States Navy said it "confirmed Iran's connection" to the attack.

"Two U.S. Navy explosive ordnance technicians boarded Pacific Zircon... to assess the damage and collect unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) debris fragments for forensic analysis. During a two-hour survey and evidence collection process, the technicians also obtained explosive residue samples for lab testing," the U.S. Navy said in its statement.

At its lab in the Gulf Arab kingdom, technicians confirmed Iran's connection to the attack, the navy continued, saying the aerial drone was a "Shahed-136 UAV" and that it fit "a historical pattern of Iran's increasing use of a lethal capability directly or through its proxies across the Middle East."

The navy pointed to Iranian drone technology being supplied to Houthi rebels in Yemen to use in attacks against Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, as well as Tehran reportedly sending "Shahed-136" drones to Russia to use on Ukrainian targets.

Iran denies that it has sent drones to Russia for the purpose of targeting Ukraine.

According to the navy's findings, the explosive on November 15 tore a 30-inch-wide hole into the back of the Pacific Zircon while subsequently penetrating and damaging internal compartments. It added that the UAV also damaged a shipboard boiler, potable water tank, and life raft.

“The Iranian attack on a commercial tanker transiting international waters was deliberate, flagrant, and dangerous, endangering the lives of the ship’s crew and destabilizing maritime security in the Middle East,” said Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet, and Combined Maritime Forces.