Jordan king warns of Palestinian uprising against Israel

Jordan’s King Abdullah II said earlier this month that his country was ready for conflict with Israel should Jerusalem’s status quo be disrupted, and warned of the “next Intifada” or Palestinian uprising.

As Israel prepares to swear in its most right-wing government in its history, Abdullah told CNN News that there was “concern” about those in the Jewish state trying to push for changes to Jordan’s custodianship of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

“If people want to get into a conflict with us, we’re quite prepared,” he said. “I always like to believe that, let’s look at the glass half-full, but we have certain red lines… And if people want to push those red lines, then we will deal with that.”

Such remarks are more than just a warning to Israel, but are also intended to "build on the international community's fear of the new hawkish ministers" in Israel's incoming coalition, said Iftah Burman, a Middle East geopolitical expert and founder of the Middle East Learning Academy.

“He talks about Jordan as the place non-Muslim religious rights are kept, as he is seeking international support and further solidification, for his role as the guardian of Al Aqsa Mosque," Burman told i24NEWS, referring to the third holiest site for Muslims.

Israel’s incoming government, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, includes controversial figures widely considered to be extreme and fringe lawmakers, causing concern about the potential for further escalation of violence between Israeli and Palestinians, as well as Israel’s relations with Arab neighbors.

This year was already the deadliest for Palestinians and Israelis in nearly two decades, sparking fears of a revived Palestinian uprising against Israel.

“We have to be concerned about a next Intifada (Palestinian uprising),” the king continued. “I think there is a lot of concern from all of us in the region, including those in Israel that are on our side on this issue, to make sure that doesn’t happen."

But Burman emphasized his certainty that a third Intifada was not in the cards.

“Such an event would represent a breakdown of local law and order in the West Bank, a complete failure of the Palestinian Authority (PA) in exercising its power in an effective way, and a complete loss of its legitimacy in the eyes of the Palestinian people, the Israeli government, and the United States," he explained.

“That's a cost the PA and the Israeli government both cannot afford, and would do anything to prevent."

However, the expert warned that violence is expected from "the major Palestinian terror organizations which are desperate for grandiose achievements."