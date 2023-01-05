UAE foreign minister visits Syria in further sign of warming ties

It is Bin Zayed's second visit to Damascus to meet with Assad, the first one coming just over a year ago

Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed, foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates was in Damascus on Wednesday where he was warmly greeted by president Bashar al Assad and Foreign Minister Faysal Makdad.

This is Bin Zayed's second visit to the Syrian capital, the first one coming just over a year ago. President Assad also visited the Emirates earlier this year.

The UAE is clearly pushing to welcome Syria back to the Arab world after it was expelled from the Arab League at the beginning of its civil war more than a decade ago. Two years ago it would have been an impossible sight as Syria was boycotted by the entire Arab world but with the understanding the Assad regime is here to stay things are slowly changing.

In the hope of becoming an influential regional player, the UAE is not afraid of making moves which might seem controversial, one such move is tightening relations with Syria. Other Arab nations are not following yet but we can assume they eventually will join in. Yes, the Sunni nations would have loved to see Assad stepping down but once that has not happened they have to accept the fact he still is the Syrian president. The UAE seems to be the first one to accept that.

Coincidently, or maybe not, this is the same country that is at the forefront of the Abraham Accords, meaning full and open relations with Israel. Again, a controversial move which brought along a lot of opposition from within the Arab world but the leaders in Dubai and Abu Dhabi did not back down. The Emirates placing themselves as a key player in Middle Eastern politics, hoping to benefit from open doors all across the region.