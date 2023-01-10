U.S. encourages Jordan, Palestinian Authority to join Negev Summit

Two days of Negev Forum meetings in Abu Dhabi wrapped up on Tuesday

Two days of Negev Forum meetings in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi wrapped up on Tuesday, with American officials saying that they want to develop clear, concrete, and pragmatic steps that will bolster integration in the region.

In a statement, U.S. State Department Counselor Derek Chollet urged the Jordanians and Palestinians to join the Negev Forum, which was established this past March during the inaugural gathering of foreign ministers in southern Israel. The United States also welcomes other countries in joining the Forum, Chollet said.

The Negev Forum currently includes Israel and the United States, plus countries that signed the U.S.-brokered Abrahams Accords which normalized relations with the Jewish state - the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco. Additionally, Egypt is a part of the Forum, which is expected to convene again in Morocco in the coming months.

Jordan, which signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1994, has said that it will not participate in the Forum without Palestinian representation. The West Bank's Palestinian Authority has refused to join the group of foreign ministers.

The Abu Dhabi gathering represented the first time that working groups established at the first Negev Summit met in person. The working groups are examining multilateral projects in the fields of health, regional security, education and tolerance, water and food security, tourism, and energy.

The steering committee also met to plan the Morocco summit. Bahrain hosted the first steering committee meeting in June 2022 and the second meeting was virtual, held in October of last year.