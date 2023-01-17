Jordan envoy visits Temple Mount after delay, diplomatic incident

Jordanian and Palestinian media previously reported that Ghassan Majali was prevented from entering the Temple Mount, which Israel's police denies

Jordan's ambassador to Israel, Ghassan Majali, left Jerusalem's Temple Mount in protest on Tuesday after being briefly held up at the entrance, before visiting the holy site shortly after.

"A short time ago, the Jordanian director of the Waqf - together with the Jordanian ambassador to Israel - arrived at the Temple Mount without any prior coordination with the police," Israel's police spokesperson said in a statement. Jordanian media reported that Majali was prevented from entering the Temple Mount.

"A police officer who noticed them and did not recognize the personality - or knew of the expected visit - informed his commander, waited to receive instructions, and, for this purpose, delayed their entry into the Temple Mount area for a very short time."

The spokesperson then denied previous reports that the ambassador's entry was prevented, adding, "he was the one who decided at a certain stage to leave the place on his own initiative, in the process of the policeman updating his commander and receiving appropriate instructions."

"If he had waited a few more seconds, he would have entered the Temple Mount area," the statement continued. "We note that a preliminary coordination procedure with the police, as usual, would have prevented any delay in the ambassador's entry to the Temple Mount, and we are sorry for false publications regarding this case."

Shortly after, reports emerged that Amman summoned the Israeli envoy - Eitan Surkis - over the incident. The Temple Mount is a flashpoint site in the Jewish state, with the countries frequently clashing because of it. This is compounded by the fact that Jordan views itself as a custodian of the Temple Mount site.