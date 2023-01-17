PA's Abbas, Jordan's Abdullah to hold Egypt summit, discuss Israel

The meeting will also have added significance after Jordan's ambassador to Israel was temporarily delayed at the flashpoint Temple Mount site on Tuesday

Leader of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas and Jordan's King Abdullah are flying to Cairo on Tuesday for a summit with Egyptian leader President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

According to The National, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is expected to be the headlining discussion, along with Israel's new right-wing government. The three leaders previously met in Cairo in June 2022.

The meeting will also have added significance after Jordan's ambassador to Israel was temporarily delayed at the flashpoint Temple Mount site on Tuesday, with Amman summoning Israel's ambassador after. Additionally, Israel's new far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, visited the Temple Mount, sparking protest internationally.

“The actions of the current Netanyahu government are [aimed at] sowing doubt about Jordan’s ability to manage this file,” Jordanian analyst Saud Al Sharafat told The National. Amman considers itself the custodian of the Old City's holy site.

Tensions in the West Bank are also on the agenda, according to the news site, especially considering the Israeli government's intention to expand settlements after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave control of construction in the area to hardline minister Bezalel Smotrich.