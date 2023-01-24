'The United States must prioritize bringing about tangible projects and initiatives that improve the lives of ordinary people in Israel and the Arab world'

U.S. Senators are calling on Washington to encourage Arab states who are already a part of the Abraham Accords to expand on the peace agreement, while also urging more regional actors to build diplomatic ties with Israel.

Last week, a bipartisan delegation of U.S. Senators visited the four signatory nations of the 2020 Abraham Accords – which saw Israel secure diplomatic relations with Arab states – and met with the leaders of Israel, Bahrain, Morocco, and the United Arab Emirates.

At a Tuesday press conference, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a member of the Abraham caucus, said she believed the Accords could be expanded despite recent political developments with and by Israel’s right-wing government. She added that the United States should motivate Arab states to join the landmark agreement and invest in building up the Palestinian economy “in exchange for F-35 (jets) and other technology they could use to defend themselves against Iran.”

“I think this trip was the most optimistic of my many travels [to the Middle East], and it’s the first time I’ve really seen an opportunity for long-term peace in the region,” Gillibrand told reporters.

“The United States must prioritize bringing about tangible projects and initiatives that improve the lives of ordinary people in Israel and the Arab world,” U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen said. “If we are to expand the Accords to other countries, we must first show how they are working with existing partner nations.”

Dan Sullivan, a U.S. Senator also part of the delegation, added: “Iran’s malign, violent influence and that of its proxies is everywhere. It’s the number one issue raised by every single leader in every single country, including Morocco, the UAE, and the [West Bank’s] Palestinian Authority.”

According to i24NEWS U.S. correspondent Mike Wagenheim, what seems to be obvious to those in Israel and the Middle East is now becoming obvious to Washington: "It’s a win-win foreign policy, and there are very few downsides or risks that come from not only deepening existing relationships within the Accords but working on expanding those ties as well."

"As long as security interests and values are taken into account on all sides," Wagenheim continued, "the U.S. can develop more of a regional security and economic infrastructure. The Middle East has always been an area where Washington has had to invest military and defense resources. If the U.S. can build up the region, and make it more secure and interconnected, it can start to have less of a military footprint there and focus resources elsewhere."

Washington sees the Accords as something that can benefit its partners in the Middle East but also itself when dealing with other matters in the world.

“There’s an obvious will to bring the Israeli army closer to the Emirati force through the transfer of technology, strategies, and knowledge. That’s ultimately what is at stake – to utilize the defense of Israel in the Gulf. It’s good news for actors in the region,” said i24NEWS Dubai correspondent Bastien Borie.

“We’re not talking about a complete pooling of armies, but instead a system that would link the systems of armies – a system that the Israeli Iron Dome would have its place.”