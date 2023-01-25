Netanyahu promises Jordan King to keep Temple Mount status quo

Netanyahu reportedly vowed to protect the decades-long arrangement that allows Jews to visit the site, which is under Jordan’s custody, only on certain hours

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to Jordan on Tuesday promised King Abdullah II to maintain the status quo on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount compound, according to media reports.

The two leaders met amid tensions over the flashpoint site that is holy both for Jews and Muslims. Netanyahu reportedly vowed to protect the decades-long arrangement that allows Jews to visit the site, which is under Jordan’s custody, only on certain hours and prohibits them from praying there. The prime minister also assured the king that Israel would respect the authority of the Jordanian council that administers the compound, according to Channel 12.

Although the Israeli readout of the meeting, which became Netanyahu's first foreign visit since returning to power, did not mention the Temple Mount, the Jordanian side emphasized the issue. According to Amman, the two leaders discussed "the importance of respecting the historical and legal status quo."

Tensions between Jerusalem and Amman heightened last week following an incident with Jordan’s envoy to Israel Ghassan Majali, who was temporarily delayed by Israeli police at the entrance to the Temple Mount. Jordan’s Foreign Ministry summoned Israel’s ambassador Eitan Surkis and handed him a letter of condemnation. Earlier this month, Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir visited the flashpoint site sparking international criticism and backlash from the Arab world.