Attack on Iranian weapons convoy on Syria-Iraq border - report

Reports emerged on Monday of an attack on an Iranian weapons convoy on the Syria-Iraq border.

In December, then-Israeli military Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi admitted that Israel was behind a similar attack on a convoy in November. This was, like Monday's reported attack, a convoy of civilian trucks that the Iranians used to try to hide advanced weapons.

Monday's attack, however, was done in daylight, an exception to most previous attacks.

Earlier on Sunday evening, a convoy of weapons crossing the border from Syria to Iraq was targeted by airstrikes. The Saudi al-Arabiya channel suggested that Israel was behind the attack. According to the report, the convoy numbering some 25 trucks loaded up with munitions was hit after it passed through a border crossing controlled by the Hezbollah terrorist group, a proxy of the Iranian regime.

Prior to that, on Saturday, Iranian military base in the central city of Isfahan was hit by a drone strike, which was also attributed to Israel. A number of U.S. media reports cited American officials who confirmed that Jerusalem was behind the attack amid concerns over Israel's security. Iran threatened Israel with response over the strike.