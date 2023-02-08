Analysis: Earthquake aid helping boost ties for Syria’s Assad

In the aftermath of the deadly quakes, diplomacy is quickly shifting in the Middle East, with the potential to send a different type of tremor across the region

As international aid continues to pour into Turkey and Syria more than two days after deadly earthquakes left thousands dead, Arab nations and others in the region have been offering their support and assistance.

From the United Arab Emirates – which pledged $100 million to Syria and Turkey – to Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran, and Tunisia, to name a few, dozens of cargo planes carrying emergency assistance and relief supplies continue to land in the quake-hit neighboring countries.

But despite the ripples of solidarity, Monday's earthquakes came at a tumultuous time of robust fighting on the Turkish-Syrian border. And given that some of the areas in northern Syria are controlled by rebels, getting aid to Syrian appears to be more challenging – a point not lost on the Syrian regime.

“The Syrian government is ready to help support any countries that want to provide shelter, food, and medications to Syrians. Anywhere in Syria, we can help, we can support,” said Bassam Sabbagh, the Syrian Ambassador to the United Nations. And the disasters have also given leaders a chance to establish new connections.

“We are here today for the arrival of Egyptian aid that was sent upon the request of the president, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and through a telephone call with (Syrian) President Bashar al-Assad,” announced Mahmoud Omer, Egypt’s envoy to Syria.

“[Sisi] confirmed that it will be sent today as Egypt's contribution to the support of Syria in these difficult circumstances as a result of this devastating earthquake,” he added.

Unlike other Arab states who severed ties with Damascus during Syria’s 12-year civil war, Egypt has maintained proper relations with the Assad regime. But Egyptian state media noted that the Assad-Sisi call was the first between the two leaders since Sisi assumed office in 2014.

Although the regime is still subject to international sanctions, in recent years Arab states increasingly have resumed ties with Syria. And so, in the aftermath of the deadly quakes, diplomacy is quickly shifting in the Middle East, with the potential to send a different type of tremor across the region.