Hezbollah’s Nasrallah threatens Israel, warns U.S. against stirring 'chaos’

'Whoever wants to push Lebanon into chaos or collapse must expect from us the unimaginable'

Hassan Nasrallah, chief of Lebanon’s Islamist terror group Hezbollah, on Thursday warned the United States against stirring “chaos” in the crisis-hit country, threatening that doing so would spread to the entire region, including Israel.

In a speech commemorating slain Hezbollah leaders, Nasrallah condemned any “conspiracies by the U.S. against Lebanon, saying his Shiite militant movement would “extend its hand against Israel, and whoever expects us to stand idly by is mistaken.”

“I till the Americans that if they want to sow chaos in Lebanon, you will lose everything. Those who bet that pain and suffering will make our environment abandon its principles and achievements are delusional,” he said.

The Hezbollah chief has repeatedly blamed the U.S. for exacerbating the economic crisis in Lebanon – which continues to worsen. Also on Thursday, the Lebanese pound plummeted to an all-time low of 80,000 per U.S. dollar, as protestors smashed up and burned closed banks.

“If you push Lebanon into chaos, you must wait for chaos in the entire region, foremost of which is your protege, Israel,” Nasrallah continued. “Whoever wants to push Lebanon into chaos or collapse must expect from us the unimaginable.”

“The environment that you are seeking to target with chaos, suffering, and pain will not give up its principles,” he urged.

Nasrallah further addressed the recently flared tensions with Palestinians in Israel: "The situation in the enemy's entity is unprecedented on the internal level, the strategic environment, and the current foolish government are pushing matters into two major clashes – the first internally in Israel and the second with the Palestinians, and it may extend throughout the region."