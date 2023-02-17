The Campo Square oil ship was operating on behalf of Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer's Zodiac shipping company

An oil ship operating on behalf of Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer's Zodiac shipping company was reportedly attacked by Iranian vessels and suicide drones in the Persian Gulf on Friday.

No damage or casualties were reported.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1626650213061431300

Zodiac's sister companies are based in Britain and Greece. Details of the event were given to BBC News by a U.S. military official and a senior military official "in the region."

The UK Foreign Office said "ships must move freely and in accordance with international law. We are working with our international partners to clarify the truth."

