Turkey, UAE sign free trade deal as ties improve

'The pact... will contribute to increasing non-oil bilateral trade to $40 billion annually within five years, while also creating 25,000 new jobs by 2031'

Oil-rich United Arab Emirates and Turkey on Friday signed a free trade agreement as the latest step in improving ties long-strained by regional disputes.

For Turkey, the pact came ahead of presidential elections on May 14 as the Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan sticks with contested economic policies that have deterred many foreign investors.

“The signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with my friend [Erdogan] strengthens the partnership between the UAE & [Turkey],” Emirati President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan tweeted.

The pact “builds on our longstanding ties to deliver further growth, opportunity & stability for our countries & our people,” he added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1631701884640665600 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

According to the Emirati official WAM news agency, the deal aims to eliminate or reduce customs duties on 82 percent of goods and products, accounting for more than 93 percent of non-oil trade. Non-oil exchanges between the two countries reach $19 billion last year – up 40 percent from the previous year and 112 percent from 2020.

“It is expected that the agreement will contribute to increasing non-oil bilateral trade to $40 billion annually within five years, while also creating 25,000 new job opportunities by 2031,” WAM noted.

Turkey and the UAE have backed opposing sides in regional conflicts and have sparred over issues including gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean. But since 2021, Erdogan has sought to improve ties with regional rivals in the face of diplomatic isolation. For Abu Dhabi’s part, it sees Turkey as a route to new markets.