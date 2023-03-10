Israel’s opposition sees Saudi-Iran rapprochement as Netanyahu failure

'This is what happens when you are occupied all day by an insane legal project instead of handling Iran'

Restoration of diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran represents a failure of foreign policy by Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his opponents charged Friday.

Led by Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, the opposition bloc said Netanyahu has neglected the Jewish state’s external relations to focus on domestic judicial reforms – a project which has split the country and brought tens of thousands of protestors into the streets against what they see as a threat to democracy.

It is “a total dangerous foreign policy failure of the Israeli government,” Lapid tweeted.

"It's a collapse of the regional defense wall that we began to build against Iran," he continued. "This is what happens when you are occupied all day by an insane legal project instead of handling Iran."

During Netanyahu’s previous reign as Israeli premier, foreign policy was his triumph. He hailed “a new era” in relations between Israel and the Arab world in 2020 when the Abraham Accords saw Jerusalem normalize ties with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco.

Netanyahu has never hidden his ultimate aim, though: To bring Saudi Arabia into the Accords as part of a regional alliance against Israel’s arch-rival Iran, whose nuclear program is considered by the entire Israeli political elite an existential threat, despite Tehran denying that it seeks to acquire an atomic weapon.

Instead, Riyadh and the Islamic Republic on Friday said they agreed to restore diplomatic ties and reopen embassies in a surprise, Chinese-brokered announcement.

Still, Israel's bid to normalize ties with Saudi Arabia will not be hurt, a senior Israeli official was quoted as saying by Israeli diplomatic journalists. The determining factor for Israel was not the formal nature of Saudi-Iran ties but rather the West's position toward Tehran, the official added.