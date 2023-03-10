‘A new page:’ West, Middle East react to Iran-Saudi restoration of ties

'It really does remain to be seen whether the Iranians are going to honor their side of the deal. This is not a regime that typically does honor its word'

Shortly after Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed on Friday to reestablish diplomatic ties in a surprise deal announced after days of talks in China, world leaders welcomed a “new page” in regional stability.

West

“We welcome any efforts to help end the war in Yemen and de-escalate tensions in the Middle East region,” said U.S. National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby. Yemen has been split by an eight-year-long conflict pitting the Iran-backed Houthis movement against a fractious coalition led by Saudi Arabia, including southern forces backed by the United Arab Emirates.

“De-escalation and diplomacy together with deterrence are key pillars of the policy President Biden outlined during his visit to the region last year," Kirby continued. “It really does remain to be seen whether the Iranians are going to honor their side of the deal. This is not a regime that typically does honor its word."

Asked by reporters about the deal, U.S. President Joe Biden said: “Better relations between Israel and their Arab neighbors are better for everybody.”

The United Nations welcomed the deal, saying “good neighborly relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia are essential for the stability of the Gulf region” while praising China, Oman, and Iraq for promoting the talks.

Middle East

Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi called it a “win-win for everyone” and hoped for “increasing economic benefits for all.”

Anwar Gargash, diplomatic advisor to Emirati President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, hailed China’s role in a tweet, saying the United Arab Emirates “believes in the importance of positive communication and dialogue… towards consolidating the concepts of good neighborliness and starting from a common ground to build a more stable future for all."

Iraqi state media welcomed the turning of "a new page" between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Tehran and Riyadh agreed “to resume diplomatic relations between them and reopen their embassies and missions within a period not exceeding two months,” read the statement issued by Iran, Saudi Arabia, and China.

Saudi National Security Advisor Musaad bin Mohammed al-Aiban touted the initiative of China to promote a deal, and emphasized Riyadh’s adherence to “good neighborliness… and adopting the principle of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve differences.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian urged the “neighborhood policy” would lead to “more regional steps,” and China’s top diplomat Wang Yi called the rapprochement a “victory for dialogue” and peace, urging that Beijing would continue to play a constructive role in handling hotspot issues in the world.