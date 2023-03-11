Last year, Nasrallah accused the Saudi monarch of terrorism

The leader of the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah on Friday hailed the resumption of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, the organization's backer. Normalization was a "good development" that could "help resolve crises" in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and the wider region, Hassan Nasrallah said.

Iran and Saudi Arabia announced on Friday that they would restore diplomatic ties within two months following talks in China after years of hostility that have threatened stability in the Gulf and sparked frequent political clashes in Lebanon. "It's a good thing," Nasrallah said in a televised address, adding "we are convinced that this will not be at our expense."

The Hezbollah chief specified that not all of the implications of the new situation were clear, assuring his viewers however that Hezbollah was "happy" with the news. "It's an important development, of course, and if it follows its natural course, it could open up horizons across the region, including in Lebanon," he added. Hezbollah was created in Lebanon by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in 1982 and is a key part of Tehran's regional alliance and network of proxies.

Last year, Nasrallah accused Saudi Arabia's king of terrorism, amid one of the deepest political crises between the Gulf Arab states and Lebanon. For its part, Riyadh had called on Beirut to put an end to the influence of "terrorist Hezbollah" within its borders.

AP Photo/Hussein Malla Members of Hezbollah stand in front of a statue of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, during a ceremony marking the second anniversary of his assassination, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon.

Sunni Saudi Arabia and Shia Iran severed ties more than seven years ago after protesters in the Islamic Republic attacked Saudi diplomatic missions following Riyadh's execution of a famous Shi'ite cleric.

The White House also "welcomed" Friday's announcement but "it remains to be seen whether Iran will fulfill its obligations," a spokesperson said, as Paris called on Tehran "to desist from its destabilizing actions," according to a statement.

In recent months, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait had also resumed diplomatic relations with Iran.

On the other hand, the news chilled Israel, and the leader of the opposition, Yair Lapid, judged that “the agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran (was) a total and dangerous failure of the foreign policy of the government. "