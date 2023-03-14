Iran-Saudi Arabia thaw can effect ties with Egypt, Jordan

Cairo and Amman along with Bahrain welcomed the Chinese-brokered diplomatic pact sealed between Tehran and Riyadh last week

Reassured by reestablishing ties with Saudi Arabia, Iran has set its sights on repairing relations with other regional Arab countries, as it tries to build on the positive diplomatic momentum.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said Iran hopes the detente with Saudi Arabia will have a positive effect on its own ties with Egypt and Jordan. The two countries, along with Bahrain, welcomed the Chinese-brokered diplomatic pact signed on Friday.

But while Cairo and Amman have maintained diplomatic relations with Tehran over the years, Manama cut its ties with the Islamic republic back in 2016, following in Riyadh's footsteps. However, multiple news outlets reported on Tuesday that Iran and Bahrain have held secret talks in recent months.

As for Cairo, the Pan-Arab A Sharq Al Awsat newspaper quoted an Egyptian source saying that while it's unclear when the sides will resume relations, "there are no major points of divergence between the two sides, with the exception of Tehran’s relationship with Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and Egypt's principle that rejects interference in the internal affairs of Arab countries."

Meanwhile, Washington is pushing back against claims over its disengagement in the region amid the China brokered Iran-Saudi deal.

“When it comes to our role in the region and whether as I've as I've read, our role may be being supplanted, some allege. I have a difficult time wrapping my head around how our role could be supplanted when no country on Earth has done more to help build a more stable, a more integrated region,“ said State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

Despite Friday's move, Riyadh is trying to temper expectations of the diplomatic deal, with its foreign minister saying on Monday that the agreement does not mean that all pending issues between the Saudi kingdom and Iran have been solved.