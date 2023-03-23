After Iran, Saudi Arabia to re-establish ties with Syria – report

The rapprochement and reopening of embassies would mark a leap forward in Damascus's return to the Arab fold

Saudi Arabia and Syria have reportedly agreed to reopen their embassies and re-establish diplomatic ties after cutting them off over a decade ago, sources with knowledge of the matter said, in another step of regional rapprochement for Riyadh.

Contact between Damascus and Riyadh gathered momentum following a landmark agreement to rebuild ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran – a key ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, a regional source aligned with Damascus told Reuters.

The re-establishment of ties between Riyadh and Damascus would mark a leap forward in Damascus's return to the Arab fold, as it would be the most significant development yet in moves by Arab states to normalize ties with Assad.

Syria was suspended from the Arab League and Assad was shunned by many Western and Arab states in response to his brutal crackdown on protests at the onset of the civil war in 2011.

Another Damascus-aligned source said the two governments were “preparing to reopen embassies after Eid al-Fitr,” a Muslim holiday in late April. The decision came after talks in Saudi Arabia with a senior Syrian intelligence official, according to a third regional source and diplomat in the Gulf region, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the subject.

The seemingly sudden breakthrough could indicate how the deal between Tehran and Riyadh may play into other regional crises, where their rivalry has fueled conflicts, including the war in Syria.

The United States and several of its regional allies, such as Sunni-led Saudi Arabia and Qatar, had backed some of the Syrian rebels. But Assad was able to defeat the insurgency across most of Syria, thanks largely to Shiite Iran and Russia.