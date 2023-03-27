Arab countries warn of rising Islamophobia after Quran burning in Denmark

'Burning the Holy Quran is a serious act of hatred and a manifestation of Islamophobia that incites violence and insults towards religions'

Saudi Arabia on Sunday condemned the burning of a copy of the Quran and the Turkish flag by right-wing activists in Denmark.

The Kingdom was joined by Jordan, Kuwait and Qatar in speaking out against the acts, saying they provoke hatred against Muslims, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

Far-right anti-Muslim group Patriot Gar Live posted images on Facebook of its supporters carrying banners with Islamophobic messages as they burned a copy of the Quran and the Turkish flag outside the Turkish embassy in Copenhagen.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry denounced the incident as a 'hate crime', adding that it would never accept such 'despicable actions being allowed under the guise of freedom of speech', the Turkish Daily Sabah newspaper reported. The ministry also called on the Danish authorities to take action against those responsible and to ensure that further incidents "that threaten social harmony and peaceful coexistence" do not occur, the daily added.

Jordanian Foreign Ministry spokesman Sinan Majali in turn said the act "incites hatred and racism."

“Burning the Holy Quran is a serious act of hatred and a manifestation of Islamophobia that incites violence and insults towards religions and can in no way be considered a form of freedom of expression,” Majali said in a statement.

The statement goes on to urge the Danish authorities to prevent the repetition of such acts which "fuel violence and hatred and threaten peaceful coexistence."

At the same time, Kuwait's foreign ministry said the burning of the Quran was likely to provoke an angry reaction from Muslims around the world. Qatar also condemned "in the strongest terms" the burning of a copy of the Quran, warning that the latest incident represented a "dangerous escalation" in incidents targeting Muslims.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry called on the international community to "reject hatred, discrimination, incitement and violence, stressing the importance of respecting the principles of dialogue and mutual understanding".