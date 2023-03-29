Seven additional weekly flights added between Tel Aviv and Dubai

Israel, UAE normalized relations in 2020 have since developed numerous agreements and partnerships in several areas, including tourism

Starting Wednesday, as the Passover holiday approaches, seven additional weekly flights will be operated by the Emirates airline between Israel and the United Arab Emirates in view of growing demand.

Many Israelis plan to travel to Dubai in the coming days for the holiday period.

Jerusalem and Abu Dhabi normalized diplomatic relations in September 2020 and have since developed numerous agreements and partnerships in several areas, including tourism.

"I warmly welcome this milestone," tweeted Ronen Levi, the director-general of Israel's Foreign Ministry.

In 2022, more than 150,000 Israelis traveled to the UAE. In contrast, 1,600 UAE citizens visited Israel during the same period.

Proximity - a three-hour flight - and curiosity about this new destination for Israelis are determining factors in their choice of travel. Fly Dubai, Emirates, and El Al currently operate routes between Israel and the UAE.