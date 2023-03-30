U.S. diplomat tells i24NEWS Arab leaders worried about instability in Israel

Israel continues to experience civil unrest as thousands of people continue to protest against the controversial judicial overhaul

Barbara Leaf, the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Near East Affairs, told i24NEWS on Thursday that Arab leaders have voiced concern over the internal strife in Israel and how it's distracting attention away from surging tensions in the West Bank.

“My ongoing discussions with partners across the region, to some degree… underline their concern about what's going on in Israel, but also that the inevitable distraction would also mean there was a distraction away from the urgent issues that need addressing, in terms of the Palestinians, the West Bank, and the issues we’ve all been preoccupied with going into Ramadan," Leaf told i24NEWS.

“Leaders across the region have expressed their concern to me regularly about the insecurity and instability in the West Bank and the inability to deal with that, which was to some degree compromised by the issues related to public protests and public disagreement over the judicial restructuring plan,” she added.

Hundreds of thousands of Israelis have been taking to the streets over the past few months over the government's contentious plan to shake up the judiciary – curbing the Supreme Court’s powers and giving the government full control over judicial appointments. Critics have warned that the reforms would damage the country’s democracy, galvanizing opposition from a broad range of Israeli society, including leading economists, top legal officials, and even the military.

International pressure on Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to scrap his government's proposed legislation has poured in, especially from major ally the United States, whose President Joe Biden stressed that he was "very concerned… that they get this straight. They cannot continue down this road."

Meanwhile, tensions in the West Bank also continue to escalate amid the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, a common period of surging violence between Israelis and Palestinians. In the leadup to the holiday, Israeli forces stepped up security measures to prepare for widely expected unrest.

Also on Thursday, a senior official of the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah said "the internal conflict in Israel would be the main cause of the fall of the country."

"We are witnessing the strengthening of the Palestinian resistance, while Israel is trying to strengthen the normalization project with the Arab countries, and to convince that Iran is the enemy of the Arab countries and not only its own," Sheikh Naim Qassem told Iranian media.

The week prior, Hezbollah's chief Hassan Nasrallah echoed a similar observation: "Israel is in trouble, has never been so weak, confused and in conflict as today."

Leaf's remarks came during a press briefing to reporters and were in response to an i24NEWS question.