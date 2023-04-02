Assad’s attendance at the Arab League summit would mark the most significant development in his rehabilitation within the region since 2011

Saudi Arabia is expected to invite Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to an Arab League summit that Riyadh will host in May, a move that would formally end Syria’s regional isolation.

According to three sources familiar with the plans, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan will travel to Damascus within the coming weeks to invite Assad to the May 19 summit.

Asked to confirm the invitation, Gamal Roshdy, spokesperson for the Arab League’s secretary general, said the organization was not privy to ever move on the bilateral level between regional states.

Assad’s attendance at the summit would mark the most significant development in his rehabilitation within the Arab world since 2011, when Syria was suspended from the League over the government’s brutal crackdown on protests that led to a protracted civil war.

A source told Reuters that discussions have been ongoing for over a year on a list of conditions from Riyadh for Damascus to meet to mend ties, such as close cooperation on border security and drug trafficking. Contact between Damascus and Riyadh gained momentum following a rapprochement agreement between regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran, another source said.

Syria’s return to the 22-member body would mostly be symbolic, but it would reflect a change in the regional approach toward the Syrian conflict. Hundreds of thousands of people have died in the war, which drew in numerous foreign powers – including Saudi Arabia and Iran – and splintered the country.

Last month, it was reported that Riyadh and Damascus reached an agreement to reopen their embassies after the Muslim holy month of Ramadan ends on April 20. Arab League heavyweight Egypt also recently resumed contacts with Assad, as both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation.