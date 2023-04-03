U.S. envoy to Israel announces Allenby crossing now open 24/5

'This is a win for Palestinians and Israelis alike'

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides on Monday visited the Allenby Border Crossing on the Israeli-Jordanian border that is now working 24 hours a day, five days a week.

The only border crossing from the West Bank to Jordan is exclusively controlled by Israel under the Oslo Accords. The extension of the opening hours of the crossing is part of a series of measures announced by U.S. President Joe Biden during his visit to Israel and the West Bank last July.

Nides shared the news on Twitter after examinig the functioning of the crossing often used by the Palestinian population, saying that “we kept POTUS's promise.”

“I am pleased to announce that starting tonight, this bridge is open 24/5 as promised,” said Nides, who was accompanied by USAID Mission Director Amy Tohill-Stull and other officials from U.S. Embassy Jerusalem and the U.S. Office of Palestinian Affairs.

On the Israeli side,Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) Maj.-Gen. Ghassan Alyan was present at the crossing along with Hagai Zamir, deputy director general of the Israeli Airports Authority (IAA); and the director of the border crossing, Alex Chen.

“I want to thank my friends at COGAT, for their leadership and determination to make this happen, and my friends at the Israeli Airports Authority which runs the bridge.” the ambassador added, noting that the move allows “for the Palestinians and Jordanians to use this bridge 24 hours a day, five days a week.”

Nides underlined that “trade and freedom of movement are the keys to peace.”

“This is a win for Palestinians and Israelis alike!” he stated.