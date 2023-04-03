Promised investments from Gulf states into Cairo have been slow to materialize, putting more pressure on Egypt’s currency

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi visited Saudi Arabia on Sunday as Cairo seeks financial inflows to ease pressure on its economy and amid a major diplomatic realignment in the region.

The oil-rich Saudi kingdom has long provided financial support to Egypt, but recently signaled that it would no longer give such backing without conditions attached. Sisi’s trip also came amid a significant realignment in the Middle East, with moves by Riyadh and Cairo to ease tensions with Syria, Iran, and Turkey.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Sisi in Jeddah, state news agency SPA reported, where they discussed bilateral tensions and regional developments. Other Saudi and Egyptian officials, including Riyadh’s national security advisor Musaad bin Mohammed al-Aiban and Egypt's intelligence chief Abbas Kamel, attended the meeting as well.

Bandar Aljaloud/Saudi Royal Palace via AP Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies have repeatedly come to Egypt’s help since Sisi led the ousting of Mohamed Morsi of the Muslim Brotherhood a decade ago.

When Cairo’s financial difficulties were exposed and exacerbated by the Ukraine war, Riyadh – along with the United Arab Emirates and Qatar – made deposits into Egypt’s central bank and pledged major investments. But those investments have been slow to materialize, putting even more pressure on Egypt’s currency after losing nearly half its value against the U.S. dollar since March 2022.

Meanwhile, Egypt signed a $3 billion rescue plan with the International Monetary Fund that targeted $9.7 billion in foreign direct investment by June 2023.