In Jordan, Saddam remains revered for loyalty to 'Palestinian martyrs'

'If he was still alive many things would not have happened... like the Israeli occupation's crimes against our people in Palestine'

Twenty years after the fall of his brutal regime, the late Iraqi despot Saddam Hussein remains beloved in Jordan, where his image can still be seen across the country.

The instantly recognizable mustached face peers out from everything, from bumper stickers to mobile phone cases in Israel's neighboring Hashemite Kingdom, while in homes symbols and images associated with his dictatorial rule have been outlawed.

Toppled in 2003, when the United States launched Operation "Iraqi Freedom," Saddam went underground until his hiding place was discovered by U.S. troops eight months afterward. He was subsequently tried, convicted, and hanged in 2006.

RAMZI HAIDAR (AFP/File) A U.S. Marine covers the head of a statue of Iraqi President Saddam Hussein with the U.S. flag.

In Iraq, it is an offense to display photographs or slogans of the toppled dictator who ruled Iraq with an iron fist for 24 years, and the law is enforced on this matter. Last year, four people were detained in the Anbar province, between Baghdad and the Jordanian border, for "glorifying the defunct regime during National Day celebrations."

But in Jordan, many people fondly remember Saddam for his support of the Palestinian cause, Arab nationalism, and resistance to Western intervention in the Middle East.

"Tens of thousands of Jordanians graduated from Iraqi universities in various fields during Saddam's era with free scholarships," Khalil Attiyeh, a parliamentarian in Aman, told AFP. He added that Saddam supported the Palestinian uprising, or intifada, and gave money "to the families of the Palestinian martyrs and rebuilt the houses of those who had them demolished by the enemy."

Attiyeh believes it is normal for "Jordanians to adore him and not to forget him, and to keep his photos, showing loyalty to this heroic leader," while Salameh Blewi, a Jordanian contractor who visited Baghdad in the 1980s, called Saddam "an honorable and honest Arab leader, with honorable positions."

Nikola Solic (Pool/AFP/File) Ousted Iraqi president Saddam Hussein during his 2006 genocide trial in Baghdad

Saddam's brutal legacy has done little to sway many Jordanians, and its aftermath only reinforces their views.

"Jordanians know that Saddam Hussein is a brave and nationalist Arab leader who defended Arab causes valiantly. We all love him," said Shaher Abu Sharkh, who sells mobile phone accessories in Amman. "What happened was not the fall of Saddam's regime, but rather the fall of Iraq. Unfortunately, Iraq ended after Saddam and was systematically destroyed."

Zuhair Amleh sells vintage books in Amman's Hashemite Plaza square. "Unfortunately, Iraq cannot return to what it was like before, he said. "Those ruling Iraq now are sectarian and agents of Iran."

"The main reason Jordanians love Saddam is that they saw him as a hero and a savior who had a mission to boost the Arab nation at all levels," Attiyeh told AFP.

He said Saddam was "the only Arab leader who established a military manufacturing base, from bullets to missiles, and bombed the Zionist entity (Israel) with 39 missiles made by Iraq." After the U.S.-led Operation "Desert Storm" against Iraq began in 1991, Iraq bombarded Israel with Scud missiles.

In a shop in Amman, Anas Nahas, arranged mobile phone covers bearing Saddam's likeness: "If he was still alive many things would not have happened," he said, citing "the Israeli occupation's crimes against our people in Palestine... the fall of Arab regimes, the wars in Syria and in Yemen, and the humiliation that Arabs are currently experiencing."