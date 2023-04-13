Hezbollah chief: World developments serving ‘axis of resistance' against Israel

'The way of diplomacy will negatively affect normalization efforts (with Israel), as it will also affect the Zionist plan to form an Israeli-Arab axis'

Hassan Nasrallah, chief of the Lebanese terror movement Hezbollah, claimed on Thursday that recent world developments were serving “the axis of resistance” against Israel.

His comments were made during a speech that marked a week before the annual pro-Palestinian Quds Day, which is held on the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and is meant to oppose Israeli statehood.

“The latest developments around the world positively serve the axis of resistance and the conflict that is being waged against the Zionist occupation (Israel),” Nasrallah said in a televised address.

He added that "the way of diplomacy will negatively affect normalization efforts (with Israel), as it will also affect the Zionist plan to form an Israeli-Arab axis to confront Iran and the axis of resistance,” referring to a recent rapprochement between previous regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Earlier on Thursday, The Wall Street Journal cited Israeli and Gulf officials in saying that heightened tensions surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict have drawn condemnation from Arab leaders – hindering efforts by the Jewish state to build ties with more regional neighbors, including Riyadh.

Israeli leaders had expressed optimism earlier this year that a deal with Saudi Arabia would soon materialize as the common threat of Iran was bringing Arab countries closer to Israel. But a recent flare-up in violence between Israelis and Palestinians has “chilled enthusiasm” on the Saudi side of normalization efforts.