Ahead of a meeting on Friday to go over Syria’s readmission to the Arab League, Jordan said it was pushing a joint regional peace plan that aims to end the devastating protracted Syrian civil war.

The plan was being discussed in Saudi Arabia between foreign ministers from Iraq, Jordan, Egypt, and member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council on launching a leading Arab role after years of failed international efforts to solve the conflict, according to a source close to the matter.

Syria was suspended from the Arab League in response to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's brutal crackdown on peaceful protests in 2011. Since then, Jordan has hosted 1.3 million Syrians who took refuge.

In Jeddah, Jordan proposed forming a joint Arab group that “would directly engage the Syrian government on a detailed plan to end the conflict,” the anonymous official told Reuters.

Amman was among the first Arab governments at odds with Damascus over Assad’s handling of the bloody conflict.

The "step-for-step" approach to ending the crisis and eventually allowing Syria to rejoin the Arab League was the basis of the Jordanian-inspired roadmap, the official continued, urging that the road map was crucial to "tackle the humanitarian, security, and political consequences of the conflict.”

"We want this crisis to end. Restoring security and stability to Syria is essential for regional security," he added.

Jordan has shared the plan with its ally Washington and major European countries, the official noted, adding that a major issue to be tackled was the return of millions of refugees who fled Syria, many of whom fear reprisals if they go back.

The blueprint also envisages national reconciliation and that Damascus accounts for the fate of tens of thousands of missing during the conflict.