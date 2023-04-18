The foreign minister's trip is the latest move by Arab countries in Syria's rehabilitation

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud arrived in Syria on Tuesday to meet with President Bashar al-Assad.

The trip is the first diplomatic visit by a representative of the Saudi kingdom to Syria since the outbreak of the civil-war war in 2011, which led to the expulsion of Syria from the Arab League following the violent response from Assad forces against opponents of the regime.

The foreign minister's trip is the latest move by Arab countries in Syria's rehabilitation, marked by the resumption of diplomatic relations between several Arab countries and Damascus.

Earlier this week, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Makdad visited Algeria and Tunisia, only a few days after being welcomed in Saudi Arabia, becoming the first senior Syrian diplomat to visit the kingdom after more than a decade.

Top diplomats have called for an end to the crisis in Syria, after a meeting of foreign ministers from Iraq, Jordan, Egypt and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states. They agreed on a “vital and leading Arab role” after years of failed efforts to solve the conflict.

“They have exchanged viewpoints on the efforts being exerted to reach a political solution for the Syrian crisis in a way that puts an end to all its repercussions and preserves Syria's territorial unity, security, stability and Arab identity and brings it back to its Arab fold,” wrote the the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in an official statement.

Riyadh will reportedly host Syrian President Bashar al-Assad next month. Assad’s attendance would mark the most significant development in his rehabilitation within the Arab world in over a decade.