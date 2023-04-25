The ambassador spoke with him about the circumstances of his arrest and the procedures of the investigation

Jordan's Ambassador to Israel, Rasan Al-Majli, on Tuesday visited Imad al-Adwan, the Jordanian parliament member who was arrested days prior by Israeli authorities on suspicion of trying to smuggle weapons and gold into Israel.

"The deputy informed the ambassador that his state of health is normal and that he is not exposed to any physical violence," said the official statement from Jordan's Foreign Ministry.

"The Jordanian Ambassador spoke with Al-Adwan about the circumstances of his arrest, the procedures of his investigation to ensure that the conditions of his arrest respect his rights and human rights."

"This visit is part of the intense efforts made by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with the competent authorities, to determine the nature of the investigation and to guarantee the conditions of detention and the investigation procedures in accordance with international law and conventions," the statement continued.

Used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law The weapons seized by Israeli police

Al-Adwan, 35, is a lawyer and a member of the Palestine Committee of the Jordanian Parliament. A video circulating on social media in Israel showed weapons allegedly seized from the deputy's car, including pistols and automatic rifles.

Israel and Jordan have had diplomatic relations since the signing of a peace treaty in 1994.