Ebrahim Raisi’s trip will last two days and be capped by a string of agreements, particularly on economic cooperation, according to Syrian media

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi is expected to visit Syria next week, according to a senior regional source close to Damascus.

The visit would be the first by an Iranian president since civil war broke out in Syria in 2011. With military help and economic support from both Iran and Russia, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was able to turn the tide of the conflict and regain control of most of his country.

The regional source told Reuters on Friday that a warming of ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran – as well as a thaw in Arab states' isolation of Damascus – paved the way for the visit. According to the Syrian daily al-Watan, Raisi’s trip will last two days and be capped by a string of agreements, particularly on economic cooperation.

Iran has previously provided lines of credit to Damascus and imports phosphate from Syrian mines.

It was first reported in January that Damascus and Tehran would renew a strategic economic agreement when Raisi would visit Syria.

Earlier this month, regional sources revealed that Iran had secretly brought weapons and other military equipment to Syria by disguising the transfers as part of the relief effort following the devastating February earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.

Israel is concerned about Iran's influence in Syria and has carried out hundreds of airstrikes in recent years in government-controlled parts of the country. Israel rarely acknowledges these operations but has said it targeted the bases of Iran-allied militant groups, such as Lebanon's Hezbollah, which has provided thousands of fighters to support Assad's forces.

In a recent phone call between Raisi and Assad, the Iranian leader said the international balance of power is changing in favor of "the axis of resistance" and to the detriment of "global arrogance and Zionism."