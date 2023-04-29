Haniyeh “expressed his thanks and appreciation for the call, confirming his acceptance of the invitation and his intention to go to Tehran soon'

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh is expected to visit Iran in the near future, the Gaza-based terror group announced on Friday.

Haniyeh's visit will be in relation to “political and field developments,” Hamas said.

The visit to the Islamic Republic is seen by many as a sign of improved relations between Hamas and Iran following the tensions between the two over the civil war in Syria.

Hamas and Tehran were at odds after the terror group refused to publicly support Syrian President Bashar Assad during the country's decade long conflict.

In a statemnet, Hamas said that Haniyeh received a phone call from Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, inviting him to visit Tehran. The statement confirmed that the Hamas leader, who lives in Qatar, is expected to meet with the Iranian leadership new developments in the region.

Karim Jaafar/AFP Hamas Political Bureau Chairman Ismail Haniyeh addresses supporters during a rally in solidarity with the Palestinians in Doha, Qatar.

Haniyeh “expressed his thanks and appreciation for the call, confirming his acceptance of the invitation and his intention to go to Tehran soon,” the statement read.

Iran's invitation to the Hamas leader follows a visit by the Iranian foreign minister’s to Lebanon.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with Hezbollah's chief Hassan Nasrallah to discuss the latest developments in the region, during which the two toured Lebanon's southern border with Israel, the Lebanese terror group's press office said Friday.

Haniyeh's visit to Tehran also comes as Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi is expected to visit Syria next week.

The visit would be the first by an Iranian president since civil war broke out in Syria in 2011. With military help and economic support from both Iran and Russia, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was able to turn the tide of the conflict and regain control of most of his country.