Iranian President Raisi to visit Syria on Wednesday

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will pay a two-day state visit to Syria on Wednesday at the invitation of his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad, the official Iranian news agency IRNA reported Sunday.

The visit "is of great importance due to the ongoing changes and developments in the region," Iran's ambassador to Syria, Hossein Akbari, was quoted by the agency as saying. It will be "beneficial not only for Tehran and Damascus" but also for "other countries in the region," he assured.

Raisi's trip comes against a backdrop of rapprochement between the two Middle East heavyweights, Iran and Saudi Arabia, which is also normalizing relations with Damascus, which has been diplomatically isolated since the start of the country's civil-war in 2011.

The main regional ally of Damascus, Iran economically and militarily supports the regime of Bashar al-Assad. Raisi's visit will be the first by an Iranian president in Syria since the outbreak of the Syrian conflict.

President Assad visited Iran in May 2022, his second visit since the beginning of the war in Syria, which was triggered by the suppression of a popular uprising.

The last Iranian president to visit Damascus was Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in September 2010. The announcement of Raisi's trip was first made Friday in Beirut by the head of Iranian diplomacy, but the date was not disclosed.