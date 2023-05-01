Jordan calls on Damascus to engage with Arab states to tackle the issues of refugees, detainees, drug smuggling, and Iran-backed militias

A group of Arab foreign envoys met in Jordan on Monday for a landmark discussion with their Syrian counterpart to discuss a path toward normalization with Syria as part of a political settlement of the country’s protracted civil war.

The talks were the first between Damascus and a group of Arab countries since Syria’s membership in the Arab League was suspended in 2011 after a brutal crackdown on protests against President Bashar al-Assad.

Before the ministers of Syria, Egypt, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan held talks in Amman, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad met bilaterally with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi, according to Amman. They discussed refugees, water issues, and border security.

Jordan has called on Damascus to engage with Arab states jointly on a roadmap to end the conflict, tackling the issues of refugees, detainees, drug smuggling, and Iran-backed militias – all of which affect Syria’s neighbors.

The forum came two weeks after talks in Saudi Arabia between the Gulf Cooperation Council, as well as Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq, failed to reach an agreement on Syria’s possible return to the Arab fold.

Arab states and those most impacted by the conflict are trying to reach a consensus on whether to invite Assad to the Arab League summit on May 19 in Riyadh to discuss the pace and conditions of normalizing ties with Damascus.

Regional superpower Saudi Arabia has long resisted restoring ties with Syria, but said after its rapprochement with Iran, a new approach was needed with Damascus, which is under Western sanctions. Washington, on the other hand, has urged Arab states to get something in return for engaging with Assad, saying it will not change its policy toward Syria which it considers a “rogue” state.