Syria’s ‘return to Arab League will happen,’ says Jordan FM

'Symbolically, it will be important, but that's only a very humble beginning of what will be a very long, difficult, and challenging process,' says Ayman Safadi

Despite there still being many challenges in resolving Syria’s protracted civil war, its return to the Arab fold should happen sooner than later, Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Friday.

"The return to the [Arab] League will happen. Symbolically, it will be important, but that is only a very humble beginning of what will be a very long and difficult and challenging process, given the complexity of the crisis after 12 years of conflict," Safadi told CNN News.

The Arab League suspended Syria’s membership in 2011 over President Bashar al-Assad’s brutal crackdown on an uprising that has evolved into a civil war – which has killed more than 500,000 people, displaced millions, and battered the country’s infrastructure and economy

Safadi noted that Syria had enough votes among the group's 22 members to regain its seat.

On Thursday, an Arab League spokesperson said Arab foreign envoys would meet in Cairo on Sunday to discuss Syria’s emergence from regional isolation.

Several Arab states, including Saudi Arabia and Egypt, have recently re-engaged with Damascus through high-level visits and meetings, although other governments like Doha remain opposed to full normalization without a political solution to Syria's conflict.

Earlier this week, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad met with his regional counterparts for the first time as part of a Jordanian initiative to negotiate a roadmap to peace for Damascus. That peace plan addresses the issues of refugees, missing detainees, drug smuggling, and Iranian militias in Syria.