Riyadh severed tied with Damascus over Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's brutal crackdown on a uprising in 2011

Saudi Arabia announced Tuesday the "resumption of work of its diplomatic mission in Syria," over a decade after severing ties with Damascus at the onset of the country's prolonged civil war.

Two days after Syria's reintegration into the Arab League, Riyadh is seeking to "develop joint Arab action," the kingdom's Foreign Ministry said in a statement published by the official SPA news agency.

The Arab League agreed on Sunday to the conditional return of Syria to the organization after months of deliberations and near-certain commitments by various parties.

"Symbolically, it will be important, but that is only a very humble beginning of what will be a very long and difficult and challenging process, given the complexity of the crisis," Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said last week.

Several Arab states, including Saudi Arabia and Egypt, had already re-engaged with Damascus through high-level visits and meetings. Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad has also met with his regional counterparts as part of a Jordanian initiative to negotiate a roadmap - which addresses the issues of refugees, missing detainees, drug smuggling, and Iranian militias.