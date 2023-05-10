Syria's Assad invited by Saudi King Salman to next Arab summit

The invitation follows Syria’s reintegration into the Arab League and comes a day after Riyadh officially resumed diplomatic missions there

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been invited by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman to attend the next Arab summit to be held in the kingdom on May 19, Damascus announced Wednesday.

The invitation followed Syria’s reintegration into the Arab League – from which it was suspended in 2011 over Assad’s brutal crackdown on an uprising that evolved into a civil war – and came a day after Riyadh officially resumed diplomatic missions there.

Assad "received an invitation from King Salman" to participate in the annual summit being held this year in Jeddah, western Saudi Arabia, the Syrian presidency said in a statement.

"Holding this upcoming summit in Saudi Arabia will strengthen joint Arab action," Assad said. The invitation was forwarded by Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Jordan, Nayef al-Soudairi.

The Syrian head of state last attended the annual summit of the League in 2010, held in Libya, before being ostracized by its peers.

Damascus has experienced open arms in its slow return to the Arab fold since the rapprochement of Saudi Arabia and Iran. Earlier this week, the Arab League agreed on the conditional return of Syria to the organization, after months of deliberations and near-certain commitments by various parties.

Several Arab states, including Saudi Arabia and Egypt, have already re-engaged with Damascus through high-level visits and meetings. Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad has also met with his regional counterparts as part of a Jordanian initiative to negotiate a roadmap - which addresses the issues of refugees, missing detainees, drug smuggling, and Iranian militias.