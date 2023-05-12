'Despite all the assassinations of their leaders, the resistance movements have not weakened and neither have their capabilities'

Hassan Nasrallah, the head of the Lebanese terrorist movement Hezbollah, said Friday afternoon that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "calculations were a failure because the decision was to isolate Islamic Jihad, neutralize the rest of the factions, and cause sedition within the resistance."

The comments were made as the escalation of violence continued for the fourth day between Israel and the terrorist factions in the Gaza Strip.

"Benjamin Netanyahu aims to escape internal division and the disintegration of his government coalition with this operation in Gaza," Nasrallah said.

Nasrallah stressed in his speech that the leaders of Islamic Jihad have communicated with the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades in order to "unify" their position and have a "joint reaction for the resistance in Gaza." "Despite all the assassinations of its leaders, the resistance movements have not weakened and neither have their capabilities," he assured.

According to Nasrallah, the Jihad leaders behaved "wisely and calmly after the assassination of the leaders," offering his "condolences." He also sent "his congratulations to the Palestinian people and mujahideen" (fighters who engage in jihad) of the resistance factions", and in particular "to my brothers of the Islamic Jihad movement, who were martyred in these days with their families".

"I also send my condolences and congratulations for the martyrdom of the captive brother Khader Adnan. I ask God for a speedy recovery for all the wounded and to reward the mujahideen for their patience. [I ask them all for victory in the name of the whole nation," the terrorist leader said.