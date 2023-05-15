Negotiations on holding new Israeli-Palestinian summit underway

If the negotiations are successful, the place of the meeting would likely once again be Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt

Discussions have been underway in recent days about holding a third summit between Israel and the Palestinians, following those already held in Aqaba in Jordan in February and in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt in March, media learned on Monday.

Previous conferences, which dealt with security issues and cooperation between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, had brought together American, Jordanian, Egyptian and Palestinian representatives, as well as the Israeli delegation. The latter included National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi, Internal Security Service Chief Ronen Bar, Government Operations Coordinator in the Territories General Ghassan Alian and Foreign Ministry Director General Ronen Levy.

Despite advanced contacts, no date of the new summit has yet been set. If the negotiations are successful, the place of the meeting would likely once again be Sharm el-Sheikh.

In February, Israelis and Palestinians met in Jordan for a political and security summit aimed at easing tensions after a wave of violence between Israelis and Palestinians in the West Bank. The following month, Israel and the Palestinian Authority met again, this time in the Egyptian seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, to work towards de-escalation and "prevention of further violence."