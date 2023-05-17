Jordan lawmaker charged with arms smuggling into West Bank

Imad al-Adwan is facing a prison sentence of up to 15 years

Imad al-Adwan, a member of the Jordanian parliament, was charged on Tuesday over an arms smuggling attempt after he was detained by Israeli forces at the West Bank crossing earlier in April.

His lawyer Ali al-Mubaeedin told AFP that al-Adwan was charged with exporting weapons with the intention of illegal use and committing acts likely to disrupt public order and threaten security of the country.

"Imad al-Adwan appeared today before the state security court and was questioned by the prosecutor following the confiscation of firearms and gold in his possession by the Israeli authorities," said al-Mubaeedin.

If convicted, the 35-year-old lawmaker faces a prison sentence of up to 15 years. According to Jordan's official Petra news agency, "other defendants admitted to trading and smuggling weapons, gold and e-cigarettes in association" with Adwan.

He was detained at the Allenby crossing between Jordan and the West Bank on April 22, when Israeli security forces found 12 rifles and 194 pistols in his car. Israel later handed him over to Jordanian authorities.

According to Israel's Shin Bet internal security agency, since February 2022, Adwan used his diplomatic passport 12 times to smuggle various goods, including "birds, pigeons, electronic cigarettes and gold." From the beginning of this year, he began smuggling weapons across the border "out of greed, and received large sums of money."