Iran reopens embassy in Saudi Arabia after seven-year hiatus

Iran on Tuesday reopened its embassy in Saudi Arabia after a seven-year closure, reaffirming a Chinese-brokered rapprochement that shook geopolitics in the region.

The Iranian mission resumed in its former premises in Riyadh’s diplomatic quarter – near Syria’s embassy, which is also expected to soon reopen following Saudi outreach to Damascus.

"We consider today an important day in the relations of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Alireza Bigdeli told a flag-raising ceremony. "The cooperation between the countries is entering a new era."

In March, Tehran and Riyadh agreed to restart their respective embassies and work toward resuming ties after the Saudi kingdom broke off relations in 2016 following Iranian protests over the execution of a Shiite cleric by Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh has yet to confirm when it will open its embassy in Tehran or pick for ambassador, although a Saudi delegation visited the Iranian capital in April.

Since signing the surprise reconciliation deal on March 10, Saudi Arabia has restored ties with Tehran’s ally Syria and ramped up a push for peace in Yemen, where it has for years led a military coalition against the Iran-backed Houthi forces.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have backed opposing sides in conflict zones across the Middle East for years.

Tuesday's reopening coincided with a visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Saudi Arabia, during which the top diplomat is expected to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and discuss with him normalization between the oil-rich kingdom and Israel.