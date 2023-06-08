The top U.S. diplomat's comments came after urging Western states to repatriate Islamic State jihadists as part of stabilization efforts in Syria, Iraq

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said Washington would continue to play a role in "deepening and expanding" normalization between Israel and Gulf Arab states, after meeting with regional diplomats in Saudi Arabia.

“A key part of our strategy to advance a more prosperous, stable, and secure region is regional integration and de-escalation," Blinken said at a press conference.

"The Gulf is more connected than ever, both as a region and with countries in the broader Middle East, including Israel. The United States will continue to play an integral role in deepening and expanding normalization," he assured.

He made such remarks after pledging $148 million as he joined Saudi Arabia in urging Western states to repatriate foreign Islamic State (IS) fighters and their relatives as part of stabilization efforts in Iraq and Syria.

"I’m announcing that the United States is committing $148.7 million to that fund," said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who kicked off his three-day visit to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. "This support will meet critical needs that Syrians and Iraqis themselves have identified."

The announcement was made at a ministerial meeting of the international coalition against IS in Riyadh, co-hosted by Saudi Arabia and the U.S. with the aim of raising $601 million for a stabilization fund.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said it was "disheartening and absolutely unacceptable" that some wealthy countries skirted the responsibility of repatriating citizens who traveled to Iraq and Syria to join IS.

"To those countries, you must step up, you must take your responsibility," said the top diplomat who held separate talks with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, who is expected in Doha soon for a strategic dialogue session.

The "caliphate” – which IS proclaimed across swathes of Iraq and Syria in 2014 – was declared defeated in 2019 following counter-offensives in both Iraq and Syria. Thousands of jihadists and their family members continue to be held in detention centers and informal camps where U.S. commanders have warned they could fuel an IS revival.

But despite repeated calls for their repatriation, foreign governments have allowed only a trickle to return home, fearing security threats and domestic political backlash.