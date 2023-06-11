Jordanian MP praises terrorist who killed Israeli soldiers in Egypt border attack

Mohamad Salah, identified as an Egyptian policeman, infiltrated from Egypt into Israel where he killed three young Israeli soldiers

A member of the Jordanian parliament, asked to read a surah (chapter) from the Quran at the Arab parliament in Cairo on Saturday in honor of Egyptian terrorist Mohamad Salah, who killed three Israeli soldiers at the border in Sinai last week.

"We congratulate Egypt and its martyr Mohamad Salah," said Khalil Atiyah, known for his anti-Israel position, as quoted by Israel Hayom.

"I ask this honorable council to rise for a reading of al-Fatiha, for the souls of the martyrs of the Arab and Muslim people, who died a holy death for the love of Palestine, and in particular for the memory of the powerful martyr Mohammed Salah,” he continued.

After Atiyah’s speech, the members of the Arab Parliament, which is the representative body of the Arab League, stood up and read the surah in memory of the terrorist. Last Saturday, 22-year-old Mohamad Salah, identified as an Egyptian policeman, infiltrated from Egypt into Israel where he killed three young Israeli soldiers before being shot dead.

An Egyptian delegation including soldiers arrived the next day in Israel as part of a joint investigation. The terrorist wasn’t linked to any Islamist groups but seems to have become radicalized, said an Israeli source.

While the border between the two countries is generally calm, it remains the scene of regular drug smuggling attempts, which in recent years have resulted in exchanges of fire between smugglers and Israeli soldiers stationed along the border.