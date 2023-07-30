Hezbollah leader urges Muslim youth to ‘punish’ desecrators of Quran

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation is set to meet on Monday to discuss their response to the Quran burnings

The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah on Saturday slammed recent burnings of the holy Quran book in Sweden and Denmark, urging Muslim youth to “punish” those who facilitate such demonstrations.

These comments made in a video address on occasion of Ashura, a holy day of mourning observed by Muslims, came as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation was set to meet on Monday to discuss their response to the Quran burnings.

Nasrallah said the Organization and its members should “send a firm, decisive, and unequivocal message to these governments that any repeat of the attacks will be met with a boycott.”

He stressed that if they do not act, Muslim youth should “punish the desecrators,” without specifying what such punishment should entail. Nasrallah also reiterated threats against Israel over its alleged plans to attack Lebanon’s southern border.

Later on Sunday, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was scheduled to meet with security officials to discuss rising tensions with Hezbollah. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and senior IDF members will attend the meeting, reports said on Saturday.

Netanyahu will receive an intelligence overview, situation assessments and will be presented with possible scenarios of the escalation, according to reports. Tensions on Israel’s border with Lebanon have heightened after Hezbollah set up tents on Israeli territory earlier in June.